,, Breakfast ,,

.

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Nikon D300 DX Camera.

Nikkor 17-55 2.8 Lens.

Back Story .................

5:30 AM I'm up answering a few emails, soon after no # 1 wife and I are on the road.

Lots of dog food, medicine and of course camera gear.

Heavy rain through out the night but lucky for us the morning was semi dry.

Now I don't want to get to far ahead of ourselves cuz rain storms came and went up until noon. That's down pours for maybe 20 minutes at a time then the sun would pop out for 20-30 minutes then another down pour, back an fourth on and on.

Our first stop was at the monkey temple to feed The Browns and the Leroy Crew, as you can see in this photo.

All went well and of course they all got their fair share of attention.

No# 1 wife is having fun with Ding Bat as she wanted to play with her food. Mr Brown is finishing up his breakfast and Mama is sitting on my feet looking up at me with a full belly.

Soon we hit the road again heading for the furthest destination, Python Polly.

As you can see in the previous photo Polly was very happy to see both of us ..;-)

BTW: Polly received three large servings of food and the young soldier that guards the entry also received some snacks.

The clock was ticking and we had to move on to our next destination which was Tri-Pod and 1-i-A.

The weather was not on our side and it became very difficult to make much of a headway in the down pours.

When we finally made it to the Y in the road a decision had to be made.

Go right to visit Tri-Pod or go left and head for home ?

Considering the fact both no# 1 wife and myself were running out of energy and the weather was not improving we went left and headed for home.

Tri-Pod and 1-i-A will have to wait till tomorrow, no# 1 and myself just aren't spring chickens any more, fact of life.

So there ya go, it's 1PM in the afternoon right now and a nap is next on the bucket list.

Thanks for stopping by and a big thank you for leaving your comments......;-)

Jon&Crew still in the Thai jungle.

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.

Please,

No Awards, Invites, Large Logos or Copy an Pastes.

.

.

Done