,, Playing ,,

Nikon D300 DX Camera.

Nikkor 17-55 2.8 Lens.

Back Story..................

I'll forgo the details of being MIA for the last few day and get right to today's adventures.

Everything was wet but there was no rain for the ride out and back to the monkey temple.

The Browns were all excited as usual and we proceeded straight to their dinning room for breakfast.

Once they had their fill we took off for the DMZ where the Browns stayed while I continued on to feed The Leroy Crew.

Upon my return to the DMZ Mama & Ding Bat just had to put on a show which was documented here ...........;-)

