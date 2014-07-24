,, Pretty Polly ,,

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Back Story .................

The common myth that " real men don't cry", well, it isn't true !

Pretty Polly is the sweetest dog you could ever meet.

As so many others she was just dumped in the jungle and forgotten about.Left to fend for herself in the brutal unforgiving environment that takes a life in a matter of minutes.

No one will ever know the story in full but she did make it to a military guard house that watches over a national park.

This is deep nasty jungle !

Yesterday's post I mentioned Polly had lost her eye to a python attack.

No# 1 wife talked with the young Army guard and was filled in on what he knows about Polly.

Polly had five puppies and being a good mother she was trying her best to protect them from the python. She fought for some time as the snake took one after another and in doing so she eventually lost her eye to the snakes vicious bite.

Unable to defend herself, gravely wounded and now in great fear for her own life Polly had to retreat.

The Army man said it was to dangerous for even him to intervene as the python was extremely large and he too feared for his own life.

If the python could get a hold of him it would be game over as the snake would slowly squeeze the life out of his body !

Getting back here will take some time but we are working on a plan right now to get Polly some anti-biotics.

She is just a precious sweet heart of a dog and needs help badly.

I know I know we can't save the world but Polly is special ..;-)

The Army man stays on his post for 30 days then a new Army man takes his place. He too is very concerned about Polly but has few to no resources to help out.

This is a young Army man, a compassionate man that shares what little he has.

News Alert !!!

No# 1 wife just came in and informed me tomorrow is on for a run out to help Polly after the Browns & Leroy team are taken care of.

She's jabbering away on her cell phone with great excitement in her voice so somethings up.

OK, now it's my time to get busy cooking the 4 kilos of chopped chicken in preparation for tomorrows run.

Catch y'all on the rebound with more photos and news.

Jon & Crew.

Still somewhere in the Thai jungles.

ps: thought you might like this song.

Please,

