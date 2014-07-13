,, Kindness ,,

.

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Nikon D300 DX Camera.

Nikkor 70-300 VR Lens.

.

Back Story ..................

Remember when Mama was a little puppy and she

would not get near anyone but me ?

In fact it has only been recently she started interacting with other people like my wife and a couple monks.

This is one of her friends, when she sees Mr Monk Mama will run right up and say hi.

They spend a minute rubbing and talking then Mr Monk wanders off through the jungle.

Thought y'all might enjoy this moment of peace and tranquility in a brutal unforgiving jungle environment .................... ;-)

.

Jon & Crew.

Still somewhere in

the Thai jungle.....

.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs \.

.

.

.

Done