,, Kindness ,,

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.
Back Story ..................
Remember when Mama was a little puppy and she
would not get near anyone but me ?
In fact it has only been recently she started interacting with other people like my wife and a couple monks.
This is one of her friends, when she sees Mr Monk Mama will run right up and say hi.
They spend a minute rubbing and talking then Mr Monk wanders off through the jungle.
Thought y'all might enjoy this moment of peace and tranquility in a brutal unforgiving jungle environment .................... ;-)
.
Jon & Crew.
Still somewhere in
the Thai jungle.....
.
.
