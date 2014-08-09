,, Lesson Learned ,,

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Nikon D300 DX Camera.

Nikkor 70-300 VR Lens.

Back Story ...................

Follow up to the previous photo from yesterday.

Please stay with me here and I'll explain how this all went down.

Yesterday morning Mr Brown followed me across the boundary line that separates the Browns from the Leroy Crews home turf.

Now to Mr B the lines can be at times quite fuzzy, plus he's the biggest dog around. What's that mean you ask ?

He makes his own rules unless Mama doesn't like it, then he follows her rules ! Quite simple if you think about it ....;-)

So here we go, Tuff Guy runs right up to Mr B and gets in his face for crossing the line. Mr B isn't amused at all.

Now picture this......

Tuff Guy is about 90 degrees to the left of Mr B carrying on like a wild Banshee.

Their heads are maybe 10-12 inches apart. Mr B is looking straight at me not giving Tuff Guy the slightest notice.

Tuff Guy is looking straight at the left side of Mr B;s head.

Now I'm not sure if Tuff Guy told Mr B his mother wears combat boots or not but something set off a chain of events that Tuff Guy will not soon forget.

With one load roar of a lion and the stealth movement of a ninja, Mr B's large granite like head slammed straight into Tuff Guys nose.

He hammered him as you can see Tuff Guys front paws are still off the ground as he settles back on his butt in slow motion.

Now remember Mr B has neck muscles like a Cape Water Buffalo. His upper body strength is impressive !

Tuff Guy is stunned, he whimpers and heads over to get support from Leroy and GF, who didn't want any part of this !

FYI: TG had put his teeth through his tongue , big loss of face.

Mr Brown could have torn TG to pieces but being the gentleman that he is, Mr B preferred to teach TG a lesson in proper manners with a swift Pimp Slap ....;-)

There ya go, hope you enjoyed seeing a small piece of life in the jungle. This is not a place for the faint of heart cuz it comes at ya in real time. I am just an observer .

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.

Please,

Done