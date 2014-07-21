,, Love Birds ,,
Aandoned Abused Street Dogs.
Repeatedly you have heard me say the phrase "Same Same But Different". When ever I show up here that saying applies.
Today there was not one single monkey !
Now there is around 1000 monkeys in the jungle and maybe 300 show up to beg, steal food and cause general problems.
But today, not one ! - Same Same But Different ... ;-)
Browns were fed, Leroy & Crew were fed too.
Just for kicks The Browns and I sat around real close to Leroy, Tuff Guy & GF's turf. You can see them hanging out in the background.
And this was the Brown's idea not mine but I went along with it.
Here's Mr B whispering sweet nothings into Mamas ear. Ding Bat Betty is running around behind me with a big leaf in her mouth, crashing into me at times.
All was peaceful and playful until Leroy got a stick up his butt and had a temper tantrum.
Knowing he is stupid, I think Tuff Guy and GF put him up to it ..;-)~
Next photo [#2] shows and tells the out come of Leroys misadventure.
Enjoy the photos and thank you for your comments.
Jon & Crew,
Still in the Thai jungle.
