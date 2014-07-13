,, Betty ,,

.

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Nikon D300 DX Camera.

Nikkor 17-55 2.8 Lens.

.

"I promise to be a good girl 4 ever"

Yea Right !

.

Back Story.........................................

Today started at 4AM, couldn't sleep with the wind and rain pounding on the windows.

Got up and wandered into the kitchen where the chopped chicken was waiting.

Threw on a big pot of rice, lit the stove for a pot of tea, fed Boney Boy a little bit of food and went through my plan 4 the day.

"And what might that plan be you ask?"

Wait 4 the rain to stop is the first part of the plan !

And guess what ? at day brake it did do just that, it stopped.

By 5:45 AM the scooter was mounted and I was on the road again.Figured to arrive early and surprise the Browns....;-)

Roads out were wet, sky was full of angry rain clouds, but the good part was no rain !

Now here's the same same but different part.

The Browns are usually waiting right by the old rusted gate or show up with in a minute or two.

Not today, No Browns ! ..........

Someone had tied aboard across their entry point and shut and latched the gate !

My mind is already running into overdrive !

Whistled, whistled again, and again ! No Browns !

OK, did the same same routine, tied my helmet in the basket, sorted out all the camera gear, grabbed the food bags and headed into the Palace.

Whistled again and again, No Browns ! Not good !

Spread out their breakfast and filled their milk bowels... Whistled again, alright time to head over to the other side and take care of Leroy and Crew.

Now they all had heard me whistle and were eagerly waiting by the big drum barking and singing .

Had their food spread out in no time and in no time they had vacuumed up every last tid bit of food.

I walk over by the big chicken, escorted by Leroy and Tuff Guy, an while standing there I spot a small piece of brown fur bouncing through the jungle over by the DMZ.

BINGO, Ding Bat Betty comes racing out of the jungle in search of, you guessed it , Me !

Right behind her Mama shows up and right behind her is Big Mr Brown all happy and wiggly ..;-)

And ya know what ? They were all covered in "Swamp Mud" !

Well this was a big relief to see all 3 of them in one piece.

Headed back for the Palace and first thing I notice is some of the milk had been consumed but the food was not touched.

Figured they had shown up while I was over feeding the Leroy Crew.

They saw the bike and ran directly to their dinning area, lapped up some milk then went hunting for me.

Some other stuff went down while I was there but right now I'm pretty burned out and need a nap.

I'll do another write up and upload in a few hours when my old man nap is finished ..................;-)

.

Jon & Crew.

Still somewhere in the Thai jungles .

.

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.

.

Done