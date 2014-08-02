,, DMZ, Big Fun ,,

Mounted the little 125cc scooter around 6:30 AM and took off for the monkey temple.

Camera gear had been checked and re-checked. Rain covers were all in place.

Dog food for the Browns and The Leroy Crew was stashed and strapped in the front basket.

Rain poncho was pulled over my head, helmet secured and off I went.

Rained all the way out !!!

Got there in time for the rain to stop !

Mr Brown and Mama were full of enthusiasm, Betty was no where in sight...Hate it when there's a no show !

Bike was stuffed back under an overhang hoping to avoid any down pours.

Sorted out the gear, stashed the poncho and tied the helmet into the basket.

Mama keeps laying down on my feet so I must be careful as not to trip and land on my face in the dirt, she loves doing this...;-)

.

With food bag in hand Mr Brown, Mama and myself take off for the dinning area.

Less then half way across the courtyard Ding Bat Betty comes flying down the stairs yelling and screaming "Wait 4 Me !"

.

Browns gobbled up their breakfast and were ready to escort me through the DMZ.

Easy Deal today, no monkeys, place was dead.

Went over an fed Leroy & Crew, shot a couple monkeys that had come down from the jungle but other then that the place was like a ghost town.

I noticed a number of monkeys up in the trees sleeping. My guess is the night storms had kept them up all night and there wasn't any tourists.

On the way back through the DMZ Betty kept pestering Mama until Mama decided it was time to get down an dirty.

At first Betty wasn't sure then she realized it was time to play..........;-)

.

