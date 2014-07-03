,, DMZ ,,

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Wildlife Photography, DMZ.

Nikon D300 DX Camera.

Nikkor 17-55 2.8 Lens.

Back Story...................

July 3rd 2014.

Left early morning, like around daybreak.

Feeling good, ankle is useable once again.

Arrived to find all three Browns awaiting my early arrival.

Spread their breakfast out, filled up the milk bowel, sat back and watched them consume the chicken an rice with great enthusiasm.

Chomp! Chomp! Chomp!, Mr Browns big jaws make a lot of noise when he's eating.

The girls are a little more feminine and much quieter ...;-)

Time to head out into the DMZ with Leroy and Crews bag of food.

All went well for about 30 seconds, then Mama & DBB took off at breakneck speed towards a group of miniature apes, which equals = large monkeys !

They had spotted me, well actually they had spotted the bag tucked up under my left arm which in their minds = food !

Remember with the rain season that = no tourists, which = no food, which = hungry primates ! Not Good !

Got the picture ? ... ;-)

Mama & DBB chased a couple primates that were leading the tribe up a tree.

They exchanged words for a bit till one of the monkeys must have said the wrong thing cuz Mr B, who was walking beside me, took off like a bolt of lightning !

He didn't even bother to put on his brakes when he reached the tree. He was pissed off and tried to grab one with his big snapping jaws.

Now I tried to check and see if one of the primates was 3 Fingers but there was way to much action as they headed higher up into the tree.

One thing for certain, one of those monkeys is on Mr Browns Bucket List !

The End ..............;-)

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

Please,

Done