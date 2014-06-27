,, Trap Line Project ,,

.

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Nikon D300 DX Camera.

Nikkor 35mm 1.8 Lens.

Back Story.....................

Many of you have become familiar with the Trap Line Project.

An hour ago I went out to check on my trap lines.

Specifically to give my friend Larry his monthly medicine.

Larry's in bad shape but he was in worse shape not long ago.

One eye appears to be slightly better but his coat is still fairly rough due to mange and worms.

Not to worry, he is improving ever so slowly.

Thank you all for leaving a message and your on going support.

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.

Please,

No Awards, Invites, Large Logos or Copy an Pastes.

.

Done