,, The Trap Line ,,

.

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

.

Back Story ...................

As promised, "The Trap Line".

No# 1 wife and I took an hour and headed out to take care of one of the disadvantaged dogs on The Trap Line.

This takes place at a temple a few clicks from our home. Monks feed him daily.

What we do is not only give the dogs some food but hidden in the food is medications.

Some months back this dog was near death due to mange and worms.

Even now he appears in bad condition but he is improving . Hair has filled in where there was nothing but open bloody scabs before.

Missing one paw has made his life near impossible but with food, water and medications he now has a better life .... ;-)

.

Jon & Crew

Still somewhere in the Thai jungles.

.

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs \.

.

.

.

Done