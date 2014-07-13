,, Mr Brown ,,

.

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Nikon D300 DX Camera.

Nikkor 70-300 VR Lens.

.

Back Story......................

This all started when Ding Bat Betty ran down the road to take a look see at the muddy pigs.

Leroy, Tuff Guy and GF ran up the road and intercepted her.

Mama and I were standing at the entry to the DMZ. Mr Brown was much further back in the DMZ.

Mama raced down to help Betty in her time of need as GF was about to make a move on Betty.

Like a freight train Mr Brown comes charging out of the DMZ towards The Leroy Crew.

GF takes off running to avoid any confrontation with Mr B !!!

At the same time Mama and Betty come zipping back to me as Mr Brown runs right up to Tuff Guy and Leroy.Like right in their face.

Mr Brown never made a sound just pure intimidation as he kept backing Leroy and Tuff Guy down the road.

Mr Brown never faltered only continued to push them back, he never even flinched once, always pushing forward.

The Leroy Crew is smart enough to know Mr B is no body to mess with even though they had to put on a brave face.

When all the dust settled Mr Brown trots back to where we are and gives everybody a big kiss Mr Brown style....;-)

.

Mr Brown watches over his clan and will take care of any thing that intends to do them harm !

This is real life in the brutal, savage and unforgiving jungle.

Done