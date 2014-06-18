,, Playing ,,

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Nikon D300 DX Camera.

Nikkor 17-55 2.8 Lens.

Back Story..................

Was it raining this morning ?.. Big Time !

Is it raining right now ? .. Big Time !

The only time the rain let up was at the

monkey temple .. ;-)

Mama and Betty play fighting.

When there's no monkeys to

mess with Betty messes with

Mom . Or Dad, Or Me .......;-)

It's 11:30AM now, left at 6AM and just

got back 20 minutes ago.

Waiting for me on the porch was

Mr WeeNee and Boney Boy .

They had a dead fish they had been

playing tug of war with and wanted to

share it with me, gggrrrrrrrrr ..........

www.youtube.com/watch?feature=player_detailpage&v=gPF...

Click on the above youtube info.......

A Lullaby song 4 a baby elephant my wife

remembers her mom singing it to her.

Song is a hundred years old

an has gone viral on the internet .

This lady has been calming elephants

for over a decade with this song..;-)

Might try it on the monkeys !!!!!

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.

Please,

Done