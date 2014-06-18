,, Playing ,,
.
Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.
Nikon D300 DX Camera.
Nikkor 17-55 2.8 Lens.
.
Back Story..................
Was it raining this morning ?.. Big Time !
Is it raining right now ? .. Big Time !
.
The only time the rain let up was at the
monkey temple .. ;-)
Mama and Betty play fighting.
When there's no monkeys to
mess with Betty messes with
Mom . Or Dad, Or Me .......;-)
.
It's 11:30AM now, left at 6AM and just
got back 20 minutes ago.
Waiting for me on the porch was
Mr WeeNee and Boney Boy .
They had a dead fish they had been
playing tug of war with and wanted to
share it with me, gggrrrrrrrrr ..........
.
www.youtube.com/watch?feature=player_detailpage&v=gPF...
.
Click on the above youtube info.......
A Lullaby song 4 a baby elephant my wife
remembers her mom singing it to her.
Song is a hundred years old
an has gone viral on the internet .
This lady has been calming elephants
for over a decade with this song..;-)
.
Might try it on the monkeys !!!!!
.
Thank You.
Jon&Crew.
Please help with your donations here.
www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.
Please,
No Awards, Invites, Large Logos or Copy an Pastes.
.
.