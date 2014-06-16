,, Happy Dogs ,,

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Nikon D300 DX Camera.

Nikkor 17-55 2.8 Lens.

Back Story

As you can see Mr Brown was overjoyed to see Mama and Mama was just as happy to see Mr Brown !

This exuberance was also shared with Ding Bat Betty who at this moment was licking my toes with great enthusiasm ...;-)

Last night while laying in bed with no# 1 wife she turns to me an says, "you must tell everyone on flickr about your trap line"

Of course my first reaction was to say" can't do that, have no photos, imposable won't happen " !

She of course says "make it happen!"

OK, so I thought about it for awhile and decided it might be time to share that little bit of info with y'all.

Now please remember I have no photos of the trap line project at this time but it looks like there will be something coming in the near future.

But to appease no#1 wife I will let you in on what this is all about through my words.

The Trap Line Project is a couple areas in town where some street dogs live in the streets. And one other area is a temple near by our place.

So once a month I go out and check my Trap Line, still confused ?

I don;t feed these dogs cuz many other people feed them most every day.

What I do is give them medication and that part can be tricky.

The medication is a pill to help stop mange, heart worm, ticks and fleas.

Same pills the temple dogs get once a month.

I've been trying to get a wholesale deal on them but so far it hasn't happened as they are real costly.

Each pill is stuffed into some tasty meat and given to the dogs, no big deal with the temple dogs. But, with the street dogs you must be cautious when handling them .

They are for the most part wild animals that can an will bite when food is involved !

All right now I'll back up just a little bit.

Why no photos ? Good question an here's you answer...Cuz I haven't taken any, but will in the future.

When ever I go out to check the Trap Line I go in "Lite Mode". Meaning no extra gear of any kind, just me and the pills.

Also means my hands get very greasy from the meat which is a big No No when handling camera equipment !

But that will all change soon cuz an assistant has volunteered her services freeing me up to do the documenting .

No#1 will feed the street dogs the pills while I shoot the scene with my camera.

So there ya go, now you are aware of The Trap Line for your future reference.

When ever I say "I'm go-en to check the trap line" you know photos will soon be available, with back story of course ...;-)

Now I have 4 kilos of chopped chicken waiting 4 me to cook and prepare for the temple dogs, so I'll catch y'all on the rebound....;-)

Jon & Crew, still somewhere in the Thai jungles.

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.

Please,

