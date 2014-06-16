,, Mama's Home ,,

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Back Story...................

OK, I'll skip all the in-depth details and just hit a few highlights.

Obviously Mama is home now ...................;-)

Last week or so has been slightly stressful with the monsoons, cobras, wild monkeys, flooding, typhoons, coup's, military checks, overturned vehicles in he road, injured dogs, lack of sleep and funds.

But all in all it's no big deal cuz as of today Mama is home with Mr Brown and Ding Bat Betty ... ;-)

We were about a click from the temple and I rolled down the window.

Mama instantly sat up and started talking, she new where we were headed.

Pulled in an Mr Brown was waiting, Betty was in the DMZ playing with monkeys.

By the time the car door was open all three dogs were going absolutely nuts.Jumping, yelling, licking and kissing, everybody's happy.Big time happy !

No# 1 wife and I fed them but they were so excited not much food was consumed.

Mama took off and did a quick look see at the entire Palace from the 4th floor all the way back down to the courtyard.Every nook and cranny had to be checked out and she did it in breakneck speed.

We're experiencing some very nasty weather in our area right now !!!

But I have a new plastic poncho so tomorrow I plan to make another run out to the temple.

Want to keep an eye on Mamas incision for a few days in a row just to be cautious.

A big thanks goes out to everyone who is taking part in the moneygram plan.

Without your help we're dead in the water but with your help we can keep moving forward.

In the future I'm trying to set up an even easier way to do donations. But that is only in the planning stage right now.

This is a 3rd word country and things move at a very different pace here.

Plus we live way out in the sticks, or jungle would be a better description.

So there ya go, quick rundown on whats happening as of noon Monday the 16th of June 2014..................

Jon & Crew, still somewhere in the Thai jungles...;-)

