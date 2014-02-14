,, Tinker Bell ,,

Street Photography, Dog.

Nikon D300 DX Camera.

Nikkor 17-55 2.8 Lens.

Back Story....................

So I'm sitting on the curb watching the world go by when a motorcycle pulls in and a small dog gives out a tiny bark.

Casting my eyes upward I see a very happy dog saying "Hello" .

Immediately she was named "Tinker Bell" for obvious reasons.

Reached up and my hand was soon covered with her affection, meaning "slobber" .

She was so busy licking, lapping and slobbering away I thought she might fall out of the basket .

Owner told no# 1 wife Tinker Bell usually tries to bite anyone that comes near the bike !

No# 1 said "looks like she had a change of heart today" ...;-)

Enjoy your day and thanks for stopping by.

Jon & Crew, still somewhere in the Thai jungles.

ps: Mama is doing fine.

