,, Tinker Bell ,,
Street Photography, Dog.
Nikon D300 DX Camera.
Nikkor 17-55 2.8 Lens.
Back Story....................
So I'm sitting on the curb watching the world go by when a motorcycle pulls in and a small dog gives out a tiny bark.
Casting my eyes upward I see a very happy dog saying "Hello" .
Immediately she was named "Tinker Bell" for obvious reasons.
Reached up and my hand was soon covered with her affection, meaning "slobber" .
She was so busy licking, lapping and slobbering away I thought she might fall out of the basket .
Owner told no# 1 wife Tinker Bell usually tries to bite anyone that comes near the bike !
No# 1 said "looks like she had a change of heart today" ...;-)
Enjoy your day and thanks for stopping by.
Jon & Crew, still somewhere in the Thai jungles.
ps: Mama is doing fine.
