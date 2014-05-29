,, Siam Cobra ,,

.

The Worm.

Boney Boy.

Siam Cobra.

.

Back Story .........

.

OK, Lets start at the very beginning.......

5:30AM I'm laying in bed listening to the thunder, it's just starting to get light.

Figured it was going to be a wet and wild ride out to the temple so I needed to mentally prepare for it.

Started gathering all the usual stuff for feeding the dogs plus the camera gear.

Covered everything on the camera belt with the rain covers and pulled my orange plastic poncho over my head .

Time to go .............

No question about it, ride out was wet an wild, poncho did little good keeping me dry !

Fed the dogs, took a few photos, hung out with them for an hour and then headed home.

Plastic poncho was driving me crazy as it flopped around in the wind, wanted to take it off but didn't want to pull over in the down pour. I was soaked anyway so I just kept going forward.

A couple clicks from home the sun came out and the temperature skyrocketed making the inside of the poncho a sauna.

Only reason I didn't just tear it off was being so close to home.

.

Was a little bummed out not getting any real cool photos at the monkey temple but ya can't win them all.It is what it is....

Came flying into the compound and noticed the dogs had not run out to escort me to the house. No big deal they must be busy being dogs.

.

Was maybe 10 meters from the house when I see No# 1 wife racing to grab a snake stick, the rest was just a blur..........

Next thing I remember there was also a snake stick in my hands and a Siam Cobra at head level with hood out hissing in my face.

Less then a minute later said cobra was laying on the ground,dead !

Turned to no# 1 for full report..........

She said, "Boney Boy started barking just as I turned into the compound. Thought he was barking because you were home.

Noticed Boney Boy was barking at the jasmine bush next to the house and saw the cobra in the branches." !

The Worm has taught Boney Boy well !

Went back to check on my ride and it was up on the kick stand with the poncho laying in front of it. Poncho was torn to shreds, camera belt was also laying on the ground but safe...

Looks like I'll be buying a new poncho ...;-)

So there ya go, with the rain comes the frogs, with the frogs comes the cobras. And to think the day is still young ...

The End.

Jon & Crew, still somewhere in the Thai jungles.

Please,

No Awards, Invites, Large Logos or Copy an Pastes.

.

.

Done