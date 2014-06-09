,, Mr Brown ,,

.

Abused Abandoned Street Dogs.

Nikon D300 DX Camera.

Nikkor 17-55 2.8 Lens.

.

Back Story ..................

Lots of rain and lightning this morning.

Took a load of food out to Mr Brown,

Ding Bat Betty, Leroy, Tuff Guy & GF.

Mr Brown hung on me like a cheap suit.

Easy to tell he missed Mama a lot.

Ding Bat Betty just ran around messing

with anything that moved, or not !

Mama went to the Vet yesterday and things look good.

She is 1/2 kilo lighter but that's not

a problem as she was a bit on the heavy side anyway.Current weight is 17 1/2 kilo.

I removed the Cone and so far she hasn't

payed any attention to her bandage.

She stays here until Friday when she see's the Vet again.

If he says OK then she can go home...;-)

.

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.

Please,

.

Done