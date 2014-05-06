,,Flying Betty ,,
Everybody was fed breakfast around 6;30AM.That includes Leroy and crew.
Now here's the story behind this photo.
I'm walking back through the DMZ.
The Browns are playing and buzzing around off to the left about 20-25 meters.
The rather large male monkey you see got nasty with me as I walked under the tree.
Monkey yelled at me and I yelled back !
Instantly Mama & Betty were going after the monkey.
Big Mr B is coming in from the left like a freight train on a mission !
Monkey ran to the top of the tree, never said another word ...........;-)
