,, Mr B, No# 1 Wife + Baby Ding Bat ,,

.

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

.

Back Story..................

.

No# 1 wife and I pulled in about 6:45 AM this morning..

Little 125cc Honda just purred down the road carrying the two of us plus food and gear.

Now you have heard me say "same same but different" many times referring to what happens here.

First words out of my mouth when we landed was, "same same but different" ?

Didn't see one monkey, not one.What i did see was a group of maybe 10-12 men cleaning all around the temple grounds.

Mama, Betty and Mr Brown were quick to greet us as we turned the corner heading into the Palace.

All the men stopped doing what they were doing and just watched us.

The big rusty gate into the Palace was wide open and I could see truck tracks in the soft sand.

Dogs were going nuts as usual as now the 5 of us headed into the center court yard.

Dogs were quick to race up to their usual feeding spot but put on the brakes once they saw I was going in a different direction.

.

Last few days I had been getting a funny gut feeling that someone was moving the dogs food and water bowels around.

Wrote it off as the monkeys but there was just something eating at me saying different.

So today I moved their eating place straight across the court yard but still on the first floor.

Three new pink trays were laid out on raised wooded tables as was new and bigger water bowels.

They can still be up in the air while keeping an eye on the entrance about 50 meters away. And a big plus is the monkeys might come over here but will feel very uncomfortable as the dogs can easily corner them.One more thing, lots of fresh water ...;-)

.

OK, after that chore was done I headed over to take care of Leroy and Crew.

Walked right through the group of men who once again stopped working and just watched me.

Leroy, TG, GF and Honey started yelling and jumping around like frogs on a hot rock as I approached them.

I glanced back, the Browns had all stopped at the DMZ boundary.

All the worker men were just standing with stunned looks on their faces.

When I returned I asked No# 1 wife what was going on with these worker guys cuz I heard them say the slang word for white guy many times.

She said they were very confused because all the dogs were so trusting of you. They said none of the dogs would let them even get with in 20 meters, and the Big Brown Dog showed his teeth at them !

Ha Ha, Karma .... ;-)

These guys were trying to earn good merit by cleaning the temple grounds.

Sounds to me as if they need to keep cleaning...................;-)

.

It's getting real hot once again so I must cut this short and let the

computer cool down. I'll check back in a couple of hours.

.

Thanks for stopping by ...... Jon, No# 1 and Crew.......

.

.

.

Done