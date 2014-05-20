,, Mr B ,,

.

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Nikon D300 DX Camera.

Nikkor 70-300 VR Lens.

Big Mr B watching over his pride ...

.

Today's Back Story............................

.

Up and on the go around 5AM which is nothing new.

On the road early as well, again nothing new.

Pulled in an all the Browns were excited to see me, once again nothing new .

No monkeys as they were still high up in the jungle due to yesterdays storm, nothing new.

Leroy, Tuff Guy and GF were all fed over by the big drum, same same, nothing new.

.

No rain going out or coming back and right now the temperature is peaking out, nothing new...................

.

First thing I did when returning home was turn on the computer and check the news.

.

Just like clock work I had told No# 1 wife the military will make it's move before the weekend.

.

We are now under "Martial Law"

Same same but not 2 different !

.

Not 2 worry as we are in a pretty safe place where we live.

Temple dogs have no worries either. Only issue is keeping rice and drinking water stocked up......

.

I've always told No# 1 wife, " no matter what goes down here in Thailand, we still aren't living in Syria !", she agrees .... ;-)

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.

Please,

No Awards, Invites, Large Logos or Copy an Pastes.

.

.

Done