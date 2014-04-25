,, The Browns ,,

.

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Nikon D300 DX Camera.

Nikkor 70-300 VR Lens.

.

Everybody got fed early this morning, all went well.

The cement road marks the boundary of the Browns turf.

Betty is looking at the monkeys.

Mama is looking at Baby Betty.

Mr Brown is eye ballen Leroy & Co.

Leroy, Tuff Guy and GF are about 80 meters away and they don't dare get any closer to Mr Brown.

Speaking of Mr Brown, when it's just The Browns and myself Mr B acts and plays just like a big goofy puppy.

Quite the opposite from a few months back when he was very scared of any human..Good example of dog abuse doing a 180 degree turn .... ;-)

On a few occasions he has laid down next to me and rolled over on his back His tail is wagging and his eyes are focused on mine with a big smile on his scared up face, funny guy .......;-)

