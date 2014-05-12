,, Kung-Fu Fighting ,,

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Wildlife Photography,Jungle.

Nikon D300 DX Camera.

Nikkor 70-300 VR Lens.

"Everybody was Kung-fu fighting,

these cats were fast as lightning.

In fact it was all a little bit frightening,

but they fought with expert timing".

.. Carl Douglas ..

youtu.be/jhUkGIsKvn0

Having some fun today with Betty and crew.

Lots of monkeys and tourists ...;-)

:note the yellow flag ?

Monkeys stole the flag.

Betty stole it back.

Monkey stole it again.

Betty stole it back again.

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.

Please,

No Awards, Invites, Large Logos or Copy an Pastes.

