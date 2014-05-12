,, Kung-Fu Fighting ,,
.
Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.
Wildlife Photography,Jungle.
Nikon D300 DX Camera.
Nikkor 70-300 VR Lens.
.
.
"Everybody was Kung-fu fighting,
these cats were fast as lightning.
In fact it was all a little bit frightening,
but they fought with expert timing".
.. Carl Douglas ..
.
.
Having some fun today with Betty and crew.
Lots of monkeys and tourists ...;-)
.
.
:note the yellow flag ?
Monkeys stole the flag.
Betty stole it back.
Monkey stole it again.
Betty stole it back again.
.
Thank You.
Jon&Crew.
Please help with your donations here.
www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.
Please,
No Awards, Invites, Large Logos or Copy an Pastes.
.
.
8,201 views
33 faves
11 comments
Taken on May 12, 2014