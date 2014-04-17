,, Friends ,,

.
Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.
Nikon D300 DX Camera.
Nikkor 17-55 2.8 Lens.
Photo # 2 in series of #2.
Alm, 14 years old, 6ft 2 in, [186cm].
Please,
RevDebbie 36 months ago | reply
The Browns really seem to like Alm. Love the way Betty is looking at him. :-)
bippy521 36 months ago | reply
Lol Betty has such an endearing look, I agree with RevDebbie the Browns really seem to like Alm. Wishing Him success on his Aspirations.
MaxUndFriedel 36 months ago | reply
Yes - good luck to Alm! He probably is not yet fully grown - the dogs look so small beside him. Would love to see a pic of his next visit!
Hanjosan 36 months ago | reply
Betty really looks like she is enjoying this. Her parents make sure everything is OK :-)
Jon in Thailand 36 months ago | reply
RevDebbie bippy521 M K Carl Johan Heickendorf
Jon in Thailand 36 months ago | reply
He's a gentle giant, everyone loves him ...;-)
jonron239 36 months ago | reply
scratch and sniff - no monkeys invited to this party - lovely story
Jon in Thailand 35 months ago | reply
John Phillips
Ha Ha, Plenty of monkeys were up in the tree tops ...;-)
Once the primates saw how tall Alm is they kept real high in the trees, he's a monkey too.
maggie224 - 35 months ago | reply
So nice to see that the Browns have another friend...
Jon in Thailand 35 months ago | reply
maggie224 -
All living creatures love Alm ...;-)
bunchadogs & susan 6 hours ago | reply
the dogs seem to love this very tall young man.
Jon in Thailand 5 hours ago | reply
susan
Alm is very kind with the animals.
He is our nephew, no# 1 and
I have raised him from birth. .
Jon in Thailand 5 hours ago | reply
susan
Here he is again at our place.
www.flickr.com/photos/af2899/6339062307/sizes/l/
Don's Photostream 3 hours ago | reply
Cute Shot !!!
Jon in Thailand 90 minutes ago | reply
Don's Photostream
Thanks Don ..;-)
