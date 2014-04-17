    ,, Friends ,,

    Newer Older

    .
    Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.
    Nikon D300 DX Camera.
    Nikkor 17-55 2.8 Lens.
    .
    Photo # 2 in series of #2.

    .
    Alm, 14 years old, 6ft 2 in, [186cm].
    .
    Please help with your donations here.
    www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs
    .

    Please,
    No Awards, Invites, Large Logos or Copy an Pastes.
    .

    .

    dacfinger, RevDebbie, pabloteenwolf, and 10 other people added this photo to their favorites.

    1. RevDebbie 36 months ago | reply

      The Browns really seem to like Alm. Love the way Betty is looking at him. :-)

    2. bippy521 36 months ago | reply

      Lol Betty has such an endearing look, I agree with RevDebbie the Browns really seem to like Alm. Wishing Him success on his Aspirations.

    3. MaxUndFriedel 36 months ago | reply

      Yes - good luck to Alm! He probably is not yet fully grown - the dogs look so small beside him. Would love to see a pic of his next visit!

    4. Hanjosan 36 months ago | reply

      Betty really looks like she is enjoying this. Her parents make sure everything is OK :-)

    5. Jon in Thailand 36 months ago | reply

      RevDebbie bippy521 M K Carl Johan Heickendorf
      .

    6. Jon in Thailand 36 months ago | reply

      He's a gentle giant, everyone loves him ...;-)

    7. jonron239 36 months ago | reply

      scratch and sniff - no monkeys invited to this party - lovely story

    8. Jon in Thailand 35 months ago | reply

      John Phillips
      Ha Ha, Plenty of monkeys were up in the tree tops ...;-)
      .
      Once the primates saw how tall Alm is they kept real high in the trees, he's a monkey too.
      .

    9. maggie224 - 35 months ago | reply

      So nice to see that the Browns have another friend...

    10. Jon in Thailand 35 months ago | reply

      maggie224 -
      All living creatures love Alm ...;-)
      .

    11. bunchadogs & susan 6 hours ago | reply

      the dogs seem to love this very tall young man.

    12. Jon in Thailand 5 hours ago | reply

      susan

      Alm is very kind with the animals.
      He is our nephew, no# 1 and
      I have raised him from birth. .

    13. Jon in Thailand 5 hours ago | reply

      susan

      Here he is again at our place.

      www.flickr.com/photos/af2899/6339062307/sizes/l/

    14. Don's Photostream 3 hours ago | reply

      Cute Shot !!!

    15. Jon in Thailand 90 minutes ago | reply

      Don's Photostream

      Thanks Don ..;-)
      ,.

    keyboard shortcuts: previous photo next photo L view in light box F favorite < scroll film strip left > scroll film strip right ? show all shortcuts