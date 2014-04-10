,, Bath Time ,,
.
Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.
Nikon D300 DX Camera.
Nikkor 17-55 2.8 Lens.
.
Back Story .................
.
No# 1 wife and I headed out around 6:15 AM.
Plan for the day, get Mama and Betty to the Vet.
Did the usual routine feeding The Browns , Leroy,
Tuff Guy and GF, all went well.
Just to spice things up Baby Betty had rolled in some
thing putrid once again !
No big deal as we had planned to give both dogs a
bath before seeing the Dr.
Betty wasn't to excited about this event but took it like
a trooper. Mama wasn't having anything to do with it !
So as it ends up Betty went to the Vet an Mama disappeared.
This means only one thing...............
I'll be taking Mama to the Vet by myself tomorrow.........;-)
.
Thank You.
Jon&Crew.
.
.
Please help with your donations here.
www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.
Please,
No Awards, Invites, Large Logos or Copy an Pastes.
.
.