,, Bath Time ,,

No# 1 wife and I headed out around 6:15 AM.

Plan for the day, get Mama and Betty to the Vet.

Did the usual routine feeding The Browns , Leroy,

Tuff Guy and GF, all went well.

Just to spice things up Baby Betty had rolled in some

thing putrid once again !

No big deal as we had planned to give both dogs a

bath before seeing the Dr.

Betty wasn't to excited about this event but took it like

a trooper. Mama wasn't having anything to do with it !

So as it ends up Betty went to the Vet an Mama disappeared.

This means only one thing...............

I'll be taking Mama to the Vet by myself tomorrow.........;-)

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.

Please,

