Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Wildlife Photography, Jungle.

Nikon d300 DX Camera.

Nikkor 70-300 VR Lens.

Flying Baby Betty.........AKA, The Ding Bat .

Mama was feeling very frisky this morning.

Betty was up to her usual antics an Mr Brown

was all proud of his clan, good day at the temple..;-)

ps: medication that helps combat mange, heart worm,

tics and flees was given to the temple dogs this morning.

Jon & Crew.

