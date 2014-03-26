 new icn messageflickr-free-ic3d pan white
,, Help ! ,, | by Jon in Thailand
Jon By: Jon

,, Help ! ,,

.

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Nikon D300 DX Camera.

Nikkor 17-55 2.8 Lens.

 

.

Poor Baby Ding Bat .............

 

I hope she gets through this phase of growing up soon without any long term issues.

Self-help K9 groups are few and far between out here in the jungle......;-)

 

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

 

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.

 

Please,

No Awards, Invites, Large Logos or Copy an Pastes.

  

.

 

Taken on March 26, 2014
All rights reserved