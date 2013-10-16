,, Little Boney Boy ,,

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Nikon D50 DX Camera.

Nikkor 50mm 1.8 Lens.

Photo taken by No# 1 wife the day

we brought Boney Boy home.

Same day Mama had her puppies.

October 16th 2013.

Back Story ............................

Today, Monday, March 24th 2014.

4AM we were up cooking food for the temple dogs, rice, chicken, fish and pork .

Also had a small bag of dry kibble for a side dish to help clean their teeth.

Arrived at the Palace before 7AM and of course the Brown Family was waiting by the rusty old gate.

Proceeded to give them all a quick check up before feeding them breakfast.

That means cleaning the ears, eyes and removing any tics an flees we could find.

This is just one of the services that is always done with these temple dogs.

Mama was slightly better this morning but not as good as I wanted her to be.

The plan for today is take Baby Betty in to the Vet for her series of puppy shots.

After seeing Mama was still not to good I told No#1 wife Mama will go too.

Fed The Browns then ran over to feed Leroy, Tuff Guy and Girl Friend, all went well.

Took a few shots of the monkeys and tourists but didn't spend much time over there.

Back at the Palace I removed all my camera gear as it was just getting in my way.

Baby Betty had rolled in something really foul smelling which means bath time 4 her.

Problem being we had no towel, soap or free running water ! Bummer, Big Bummer !

Found a piece of discarded cloth plus a broken plastic bucket, next I must find water.

Couple years back I had cut a small hole in the main water line so it would slowly drip giving the dogs fresh water.

Someone had put a large pan under the drip which meant we now had enough water to give Betty a spit bath.

Turns out it was better then nothing but Little Baby Betty still didn't smell all that good.

No# 1 an I had to decide on Mama going to the Vet or not. I just picked her up and put her in the car.

Next I told No# 1 climb in an Baby Betty's coming next, did not work ! Baby wanted to play.

Alright, Mama was taken back out and the three of us took off for the Dr's Hospital.

If Mama isn't any better by tomorrow she will be taken by herself to see the Dr.

So here we go zipping down a narrow road with Baby Betty in the backseat with No ! wife.

We hadn't gone but maybe 1000 meters an Baby Betty lets out a huge "Fart" !

What ever she had rolled in was now escaping out her little butt, even Betty wanted the windows rolled down !

Picture this, car coming down the road with three heads sticking out three different windows gasping for air ...;-0~

Betty is just like her Mom at the Vets, she makes herself into a small ball and tries to lay across my lap.

Injections were given while the Vet questioned my wife for sometime, she told me later what he said.

One an a half hours later we leave the Vets with medications for Mama, Mr Brown Baby an Leroy.

I told No# 1 there is no way in hell I'm going to shove pills down Mr Browns throat.

We may have bonded an become good buddies an all but a man must know his limitations !

She agreed, we pulled over and bought some BBQ on a stick which was used to hide the pills, it worked well.

The Dr had asked No# 1 how long we had been going out to the monkey temple and feeding the dogs?

She told him that it is my husband that has been going out there for over 7 years.

The last 3+ years he has been taking care of three generations of throwaway temple dogs.

Mama-san 1 and her baby, now Mama-san 2 and her baby which = 3 generations.

Dr said in all his years of practice he has never seen anyone touch a throwaway temple dog.

No# 1 wife told him "my husban is not same same, he is different" "big different" !

Dr seemed to agree with her on that point an replied "see you soon with Mama".

Tomorrow will be a repeat of today, by that if Mama is not better she goes to the Vet.

If she is better I'll spend more time shooting monkeys, tourists an Betty chasing monkeys.

