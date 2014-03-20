,, Teacher ,,

Long day, started at 5:30AM and it's 6:30 PM right now.

It's been extremely hot the last few weeks and the Hot

season is yet to come.

Took off for the jungle temple at the usual time with all the usual

stuff, only this time I had a car.

Reason for the car ? Mama-san had a Dr appointment today.

So I'll talk about that part first then we can cover all the other

oddities that takes place out here.

Dr said Mama was just "so so" .. Gave her another anti-biotic injection.

Plus another injection to boost her immune system as she has

lost one kilo in body weight.

In seven days she is to return for another check up to see what

condition her condition is in.

Alright, arrived an fed the Brown family, all went well untill I tried to vanish.

No big deal really, the Browns just wanted to walk me through the DMZ, which they did.

We're almost to the border line with Tuff Guys turf when I see Leroy, TG and GF running to meet us.

I'm thinking this is not good, not good at all and there was less then 3 seconds to do anything about it.

In fact there was no time to do anything cuz Mr Brown had all ready made his decision.

He bolted past me like a locomotive going 300 mph. 1/2 second later he had cleaned Leroy, TG and GF clocks.

He pimped slapped, ass kicked, humiliated and sent them all high tailing it !!!

Guess he was trying to make a point .......................

Well, what to do ? .. Wait for the dust to settle then proceed over an find Leroy & crew, which I did.

Fed them then took off with Leroy to shoot monkeys and tourists, did that too.

Time to head back an hang out with the Browns in the DMZ an shoot LBB playing with the monkeys.

We had lots of time as the Vet hospital doesn't open till 9AM.............

One thing I've started to observe with LBB and the younger monkeys is the monkeys are

starting to use her as a play toy.

Big sport to jump up on her back and hang on for a wild ride. Or grab her face and ears then pull.

Crazy zoo full of strange animals and people doing strange things from an outsiders perspective.

Anyway this is Mama showing Little Betty the fine art of chasing and capturing monkeys.

Jon and Crew still somewhere in the jungles of Thailand...;-)

