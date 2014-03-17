,, YeeHaa ,,

.

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Nikon D300 DX Camera.

Nikkor 17-55 2.8 Lens.

.

.

Back Story ...............

.

That's right Little Betty has a monkey on her back ..... ;-)

.

Alright lets start from the beginning.

Headed out early and arrived early, Mama an Mr B were waiting.

Little Betty was not around ? Whistled 3-4 times still no Betty !

Hhhmmm, Don't like it when this happens, don't like it at all !

Mama was all lovey dovey rubbing on me like a cat and to my surprise

Mr Brown wanted in on the action too. He came right up and pushed

his massive head up under my hand. I got down on the ground and

Mr Brown kissed my ear then sat next to me. Ever sense Mama

came home he has been very affectionate, miracles keep on happening.

.

Out of nowhere, "Bang", I'm hit in the back by a wiggly, wet little monster.

Guess who just showed up ? That's right the Little Flying Baby Betty ! ! !

An ya know what ? she's soaking wet from playing in the stinky swamp..;-0

.

Soon all 3 of the Browns had their heads down eating a very big breakfast.

This is always where I like to vanish over to the other side an find Leroy.

Along with Tuff Guy and GF Leroy was awaiting my arrival, rations were shared.

.

Shot some tourists and a few monkeys before heading back over to the Palace.

.

The Brown Family were all patiently waiting 4 me right on the edge of the DMZ.

.

Tuff Guy, Leroy, GF and another temple dog were following close behind .

I tried to send them back but nothing doing .

Started across the road not more then 30 meters from the Browns when Mr B

came charging out at the pack following in my wake.

Tuff Guy and his crew put up a huge show by barking an showing their fangs.

But once Mr B was next to me they all retreated stopping only once to look back.

Looks like Mr Brown just set the rules as to who the new Boss in Town is !

.

So the 4 of us are now strolling through the DMZ with Betty putting on quite an

impressive show chasing monkeys. Mama and Mr B would help out on occasion

but left most of the running to LBB.

At one point Flying Betty chases two monkeys up a tree. She turns to see if

we are watching and just as fast one of the monkeys jumps on her back.

YeeHaa, monkey holds on for dear life as Betty runs for her life too, LOL ....;-)

.

The Brown Family seems very happy recently with Mama home.

Even the monkeys are enjoying her return, all is well for the time being.

.

Thank You All for reading this text and for leaving your words .........;-)

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.

Please,

No Awards, Invites, Large Logos or Copy an Pastes.

.

.

Done