,, FBB ,,

.

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Wildlife Photography, Jungle.

Nikon D300 DX Camera.

Nikkor 24-85 VR Lens.

Flying Baby Betty.

.

Back Story ..............

Arrived just before 7AM on Saturday, March 15th.

Got myself sorted out then entered Mamas Palace.

Slightly surprised the Brown family was not home ? !

.

Well OK I'll just wander on over to see Leroy and friends.

Now these guys were extremely excited to see me, of

course their breakfast was spread out which was instantly

consumed.

Shot a few monkeys, played around with Leroy while avoiding

all the tourists.Not long I was heading back to the Palace.

.

Right when I set foot into the DMZ I see three Brown Dogs come

racing out of the bushes heading straight for me....;-)

.

Baby Betty tries to put on the brakes but crashes into to my legs

while Mama arrives a second later with a huge smile on her face.

.

Mr Brown waits a few feet away watching over his happy family.

Speaking of Mr Brown, he came up close wanting to say hello.

I slowly reached out and rubbed his massive head. A bond has been

made at last. An his head is really big, solid like cement solid, he's

a big boy. Maybe Little Baby Betty will end up being a big girl too.....

.

Mama is quite content to be home, it's easy to see this in her manners.

Doing a lot of just laying around and watching Baby Betty chase the

the monkeys. Mr Brown also stays close to Mama as if to protect her from

the Evil Primates...

.

Just like Mama-san, my no# 1 wife is pretty burned out, in fact my body feels

like I went a couple rounds with Chuck Norris too.

OK, I wouldn't last one round with Chuck Norris but it still feels like I went 2 rounds.

.

Hope to be back out with the Brown Family tomorrow, Sunday the 16th.

And of course y'all will be kept updated through photos an text of everything going on.

.

Thanks goes out for all your comments and support, always appreciated.......;-)

.

ps:just noticed the camera says this photo was taken yesterday, not true.

was taken 4 hours ago which means I need to reset the camera clock/date.

.

Mr Jon, No# 1 Wife and Crew, still somewhere in the jungles of Thailand.

.

Please help with your donations here.

www.facebook.com/LoveThaiDogs?ref=aymt_homepage_panel

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs

.

.

Done