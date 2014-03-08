,, LBB ,,

Mama-san 2 had a rough night as her symptoms hammered her hard.

3AM I was still hand feeding her water trying to give Mama some comfort.

Just after 9AM Mama was taken back to the hospital to go through her regular routine.

Hooked up to a drip while the Dr checked her over, next came the injections.

Dr said the parasites were exploding in her blood stream but so far not in her brain.

This means she is 50/50 with a long road still to go .

Our next concern was for Little Baby Betty.When Mama was finished we took her back home.

No# 1 and I grabbed some lunch, took a quick shower and headed out to the temple.

Easy to find Baby Betty, kidnapped her and took off back to the Dr's Hospital.

This is her laying on the same table MS2 has been on so many times lately.

Once the Dr finished with LBB she was taken back out to the temple where Mr Brown was waiting.

So, tomorrow poor Mama will be back in the hospital doing this all over again.We are hoping for the best ...;-)

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs

