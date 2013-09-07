,, Update ,,

Abused Abandoned Street Dogs.

Update on what condition her condition is in.

This photo was taken some time ago...........

Mama has canine distemper...

Today she was put on a drip along with injections.

Her temp is still at 104, won't eat and drinks very little.

Every day for the next week she will repeat this procedure.

If she has no seizures in the first 8 days she has a better chance.

Mama will be staying at our place for the next month.

Wish we had better news but it is what it is and she is still alive.

Everything that can be done is being done, thank you for your support ... ;-)

