,, Reunion ,,

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Nikon D300 DX Camera.

Nikkor 24-85 VR Lens.

Back Story ...............

Lots going on around here, good news and just some news.

Last couple of days Mama has been very lethargic. Not eating, drinking very little.

Figured she missed LBB and Mr Brown.Problem being it felt like she had a fever.

No 1 and I were in possession of a car so right after I finished at school we took off 4 the temple.

As we got closer to the Palace I rolled the windows down, Mamas nose started twitching.

Pulled right up to the rusty old gate where all 3 of us bailed out, I started whistling.

Didn't take long and Little Baby Betty came flying down the stairs full of excitement.

And just as fast she put on the brakes and freaked out at seeing Mamas plastic cone.

OK, the cone was removed, Betty calmed down and soon they were rubbing noses.

There was still something a miss with MS2, very little enthusiasm on her part.

No# 1 and I had an executive meeting on the spot.Made the decision to get MS2 back to the

hospital .

After an hour playing with LBB we packed up an headed for the Dr's hospital.

Weighed Mama and she was down to 14 kilos,did a blood draw and found parasites in her blood.

Temperature was slightly over 104, drip was started along with anti-everything injections.

Her front paw looks "very good" , cleaned and re-wrapped, lets call it 95% better .. ;-)

As for this new problem with the blood infection, Dr said bring her back early tomorrow, will do !

FYI:, No#1 wife took this photo, first time ever she has had a D300 in her hands.

So lets recap Mamas life in a few short sentences....

MS1 and her puppy {MS2} abandoned at birth.

Struggled to survive in the jungle fighting monkeys.

Her mother dies right when she comes into heat.

Gives birth on her own,6 puppies under abandoned building.

Has her paw severely damaged, becomes life threatening.

Is taken away from the only life she understands and

is put in a small cage surrounded by other dogs in pain !

Moves to Mr Jons place and finds yet another strange world.

Comes down with another illness that could become life

threatening as well.

Poor Little Mama is still struggling to be the sweet heart she has always been ....;-)

More news updates will be forth coming.

Please help with your donations here.

www.facebook.com/LoveThaiDogs?ref=aymt_homepage_panel

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs

Done