,, Baby Ding Bat ,,

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Back Story about MS2 ..............Photo is LBB, Mr Brown in the background..........

.

For simplicity we'll start from the beginning.....Early this morning.....

Everything had been packed last night, camera gear and food for the dogs.

For fun, no# 1 had the D50 Nikon with a Nikkor 50mm 1.8 lens on board.

We are still in possession of the borrowed car so made for an easy ride out.

MS2, LBB and Mr Brown are all waiting patiently as we pulled into the Palace.

As excited as Mama was to see us her eyes told a different story, Pain !

Did the feeding routine for Mr Brown, MS2 and of course, Little Baby Betty.

Rolled up Mr Leroy, Tuff Guy and GF's food bags, stuffed them inside my

shirt and took off with no# 1 wife.

Didn't take long an Mr Leroy and Crew were jumping around full of excitement.

They were fed, fought off a few monkeys trying to grab pieces of their food and

soon we were in front of the small cave.

Played around shooting some monkeys and the usual tourists while trying to wait out the clock.

.

The new Vet's office won't open till 9AM so there was lots of time to spare .

8:15 we grab Mama-san 2, gently place her in the back seat and off we go on a 40 minute ride.

I'll skip all the stuff about MS2 being very nervous being this is the first time she has been outside

the car and experiencing this new strange world.She stuck to me like glue, big time !

Vet's office had many updated tools of the trade plus the staff was on the ball knowing what to do.

Mama weighed in at 15.5 kilos, her paw was shaved, cleaned, sterilized and a cone was placed on

her head.Pain medication and anti-biotic were administered while her paw was wrapped in gauze.

Mama will be in the hospital for 2-3 days, maybe a little longer depending on her recovery rate.......

Hospital is about 4 clicks from our home and the Vet invited us to come over anytime to see her.

.

This is a quick update on MS2, more will be coming over time, hopefully with photos at the hospital.

.

It's already 1PM in the afternoon and I need to make my own breakfast now ... ;-)

.

Thanks for staying with us in this jungle dog/monkey saga, always appreciate your support.

.

Jon and Crew, still somewhere in the jungles of Thailand.

