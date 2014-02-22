,, Peace Offering ,,

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

4 AM rolled around and I rolled out of bed ready to start the day.

Lots to do, start up the rice cooker was first on the to do list.

Pre-cooked meat was thrown into the wok along with some vegetables.

Mr WeeNee, The Worm and Little Boney Boy are keeping a close eye on me.

They all know this drill which means breakfast is coming soon.

Camera gear is all ready checked, packed, rechecked an re-packed .

Wasn't long and I was on the road again , daylight will be here soon.

Pulled into the Palace, MS2, LBB and Mr Brown were all patiently waiting my arrival.

Mama-san is still holding her foot off the ground and it looks very painful.

Y'all don't need to see a photo, just believe me when I say it's a mess !

But today the journey doesn't stop here. MS2 and I will again take a trip back to see the Vet.

Got everyone fed at the Palace, rolled up the rations 4 the other side an took off to find Leroy and friends.

Didn't take long an here comes Leroy all wiggly an excited , followed by Tuff Guy and GF.

Once their breakfast was administered Leroy and I went over to the cave an started shooting monkeys.

With in a few minutes the first of many big double decker buses pulled in full of tourists.

People poured out of the bus holding plastic bags full of food an that's when all hell breaks loose.

Women screaming, kids freaking, men yelling. dogs barking,

monkeys grabbing any and all bags.

Now add to this 200-300 primates fighting each other for every scrap of food, gets real wild.

In time it was time to go get MS2 and take off for the Vets office about 40 minutes away.

But first I must reenter the DMZ in order to get back to the Palace. Fun is about to begin.

LBB spotted me first and came running at break neck speed soon followed by MS2 with Mr Brown on the scoop.

With in seconds the monkeys and dogs were going after each other with great gusto.

Now we'll stop and discuss this photo in further detail.Remember a few day ago a similar photo ?

Mama-san and big monkey making some kind of peace negotiations ?

Well this is that same Big Alpha Monkey, They are both about one meter off the ground.

Mama worked her way up on top of the rock pile where she offers him her hurt paw just like before.

They rubbed noses, made little noises as if telepathically sending messages back an forth.

Weird ? I'd say so. Two bitter enemies temporarily at peace due to one being injured.

Even Little Betty gives them their space and stays out of their meeting.

OK right after this MS2 and I are in the car heading to the Vets office. Well, curb side clinic....

Got there and found a note on the door written in Thai ? Waited one hour then took MS2 home.

Hope to try this again tomorrow with no# 1 wife along. If the Vet is still closed we can find another.

OK time to wrap it up, thanks for stopping by, always appreciate your comments.

..... The End .....

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

