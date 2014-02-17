,, Tag You're It ,,

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Nikon D300 DX Camera.

Nikkor 17-55 2.8 lens.

Back Story ...............

Ride out was just fine, little bit of rain but no big deal.

Mr Brown, LBB and Mama-san 2 were all waiting my arrival.

MS2 is improving, swelling has receded slightly but still only uses 3 legs.

Now I did notice she would put a tiny amount of weight on the injured paw for balance only while standing.

Everybody was fed, rolled up Leroy,Tuff Guy and GF's food bag and took off 4 the other side.

Found Tuff Guy first, his rations were laid out an soon Leroy shows up.

Now this is where my first interaction with the monkeys started 4 the day !

Got blind sided, big ass monkey jumped from the top of the large drum and lands on my shoulder.

He was going after Leroys food bag which was in my grip an I wasn't letting go !

He slid down my chest all in a matter of a mil-second only to catch the D300 upside his head.

When his feet touched the ground he lunged at my legs with fangs flashing !

I'm back peddling fast as Mr Leroy takes over before any damage is done.

So here I am standing in a pile of rice, fish and chicken parts with Leroy wanting to lick my toes.

Monkey was up on a rail still showing his fangs due to losing face, ripped open bag still in my grasp.

Well so it goes, finished up by shooting some photos of monkeys an tourists before heading back.

By heading back that means crossing through the DMZ to reach the Palace.

MS2 and LBB were waiting to do a proper escort by fending off any more monkey ambushes.

As you can see in the photo there was No Treaties signed yesterday ! ..

LBB has no problem flying thru the air in an attempt to capture a monkey in her jaws.

MS2 is giving it her best covering Baby Betty's backside ........ ;-)

Thanks in advance for your comments and support.

Building in the background is, "The Palace".

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.

Please,

No Awards, Invites, Large Logos or Copy an Pastes.

