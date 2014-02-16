,, Beauty & the Beast ,,

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Nikon D300 DX Camera.

Nikkor 17-55 2.8 Lens.

Back Story ..............

I'm the first to agree, this is a very unusual photo.

And this is how it all came together this morning.

Took off extra early with food bags packed an camera

gear all secured in the camera belt.

Sky was thick with dark clouds but I wasn't fully aware

of that till day break, which was an hour away.

Mr Brown, MS2 an Little Baby Betty met me at the gate.

All were full of excitement upon my arrival.MS2 seemed

a little bit better. Her eyes were alert, her foot looked better.

Swelling was down by 40% but still she does not put any

weight on it !

Due Claw area looks bad but better, "same same but different !

Proceeded to get breakfast laid out for everyone, all went well.

At this point Tuff Guy, GF and Leroys food bag is stuffed inside

my shirt for safety reasons and off I went.

Didn't take long and Leroy comes running up to our meeting place

and he too is fed. Soon after Tuff Guy an GF had fully bellies as well.

Took a couple photos of the monkeys, tourists and of course Mr Leroy before heading back over to the Palace.

Before entering the DMZ I could see LBB an MS2 waiting for me.

Surprised to see MS2 out but she was giving it her very best ... ;-)

Bunch of monkeys were running around as if they were ready for the games to begin.

And soon they did. LBB was racing around trying her best to clear a path

while MS2 tried to just keep up using only 3 legs.

Now here things start to really get strange, or maybe not so strange at all.

LBB had just chased this large male monkey up the tree. Mama was having a real hard time keeping up.

So, Mama just lays down at the base of said tree and starts licking her injured paw.

Mr Monkey casually climbs back down and slowly starts checking out her injury.

Figuring this could go badly if I so much as moved to the right I just stayed where I was and fired off a few frames.

Soon after Mr Monkey wanders off to some other tree, climbs up and starts sending out the word.

What ever that message was all the monkeys {an there was a bunch of them} also went up in the trees and left us alone.

Will there be a treaty signed anytime soon ? Don't think so but we'll find out tomorrow when once more I will enter their world ......;-)

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

Please,

