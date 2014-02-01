,, Reunion ,,

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Nikon D300 DX Camera.

Nikkor 17-55 2.8 Lens.

Well here ya go, one of the puppies from MS2's litter came by to say Hello. Mom gets a big kiss while LBB waits her turn.

Soon after all 3 were playing in a big dog pile with Mom on the bottom loving up her two young daughters just like old times ....;-)

Next photo gives you a side profile of the two sisters..

I want to thank everyone who has given your support in this ongoing saga of abandoned abused street dogs...;-)

Please,



