,, Reunion ,,
.
Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.
Nikon D300 DX Camera.
Nikkor 17-55 2.8 Lens.
.
Well here ya go, one of the puppies from MS2's litter came by to say Hello. Mom gets a big kiss while LBB waits her turn.
Soon after all 3 were playing in a big dog pile with Mom on the bottom loving up her two young daughters just like old times ....;-)
.
Next photo gives you a side profile of the two sisters..
.
I want to thank everyone who has given your support in this ongoing saga of abandoned abused street dogs...;-)
.
Please,
No Awards, Invites, Large Logos or Copy an Pastes.
.
.
.
4,625 views
30 faves
11 comments
Taken on February 1, 2014