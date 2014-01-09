,, LBB ,,

.

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Nikon D300 DX Camera.

Nikkor 17-55 2.8 Lens.

.

January 9th 2014 an I'm up and about.

Last night I told no# 1 wife that it was of the utmost importance to get out to the jungle temple.

She gave a neutral look knowing if the answer was no I'd go on my own anyway.

If the answer was yes she could get her brother to drive me out in a car and watch over me if anything happened.

Her brother drove me to the temple in his car this morning ...;-)

The walker has been discarded and now I use one of the bamboo snake sticks as a cane/crutch.

All went fairly well as I hobbled around feeding MS2, LBB, Leroy, Mr Brown, Tuff Guy and his Girl Friend.

Did a lot of sitting but was still able to take a few photos, but not many. Camera gear plus walking stick was a bit much.

Soon it will be back to normal and we can return to business as usual.

.

Thank you all for the kind words left in response to the latest accident....;-)

.

A "Heads Up" for next Monday the 13th here in Thailand.

Lots of anti-government protesters are in Bangkok an plan to shut down the government on that day. Military and police are already taking up defensive positions before it happens. Will there be a "coup" ? Or "civil war ? Monday will be the day of reckoning !...

Anyway I'll be home all safe an sound.

.

Thanks again you guys, always appreciate your comments and support ..

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.

Please,

No Awards, Invites, Large Logos or Copy an Pastes.

.

.

Done