Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.
Nikon D300 DX Camera.
Nikkor 17-55 2.8 Lens.
January 9th 2014 an I'm up and about.
Last night I told no# 1 wife that it was of the utmost importance to get out to the jungle temple.
She gave a neutral look knowing if the answer was no I'd go on my own anyway.
If the answer was yes she could get her brother to drive me out in a car and watch over me if anything happened.
Her brother drove me to the temple in his car this morning ...;-)
The walker has been discarded and now I use one of the bamboo snake sticks as a cane/crutch.
All went fairly well as I hobbled around feeding MS2, LBB, Leroy, Mr Brown, Tuff Guy and his Girl Friend.
Did a lot of sitting but was still able to take a few photos, but not many. Camera gear plus walking stick was a bit much.
Soon it will be back to normal and we can return to business as usual.
Thank you all for the kind words left in response to the latest accident....;-)
A "Heads Up" for next Monday the 13th here in Thailand.
Lots of anti-government protesters are in Bangkok an plan to shut down the government on that day. Military and police are already taking up defensive positions before it happens. Will there be a "coup" ? Or "civil war ? Monday will be the day of reckoning !...
Anyway I'll be home all safe an sound.
Thanks again you guys, always appreciate your comments and support ..
Thank You.
Jon&Crew.
Please help with your donations here.
www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.
.