,, Attack ,,

.

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Wildlife Photography, Jungle.

Street Photography, Jungle.

Nikon D300 DX Camera.

Nikkor 17-55 2.8 lens.

.

.

Back Story ..............

.

Today started out fairly normal, packed all the goodies for the dogs an took off.Daylight had just appeared with slices of pink on the horizon.

MS2 and LBB were over come with joy when they heard me pull in.

Did the regular routine of feeding,watering grooming and playing around.

Nothing unusual as we three went about our business having big fun..;-)

It was now time for me to slide on over to feed Leroy, Tuff Guy and his GF.

Their feed bags were both rolled up and placed into one bigger bag that was then rolled tightly and tucked high up under my arm, seemed safe !

Wandered on out the gate with MS2 walking next to me which is not any different from any other time. She always stop's about 5 or 6 meters outside the gate and waits for my return.All is going as planned.

It's around 100+meters to where Leroy waits for his breakfast so I'm just cruising along at a medium pace listening to all the monkeys and tourists off in another direction.

Now this is were everything changes fast and I mean real fast.........

"Bang ! ", I'm hit hard from behind, blindsided by a big ass male monkey that must have sprung from a tree I had just walked past.

His head is even with mine so he hit me high and hard ! Just as fast he grabs the food bag that was securely stashed up under my arm and is off and running.

Now I won't repeat the first words that left my lips but they were yelled at a very loud volume as I'm right on his tail in hot pursuit !

My bird legs are stretching way out taking some long strides in an attempt to grab the monkey an recover the feed bag.Out of nowhere MS2 passes me like I'm standing still. She reaches the monkey just as he races up a small tree trying desperately to save his own neck while still in position of the bag.

Monkeys screaming, I'm screaming and dogs are barking as all hell is about to break loose. Glanced over to my right maybe 40-50 meters away there was 40 or 50 tourists starting to turn and document this whole event taking place before their eyes. Most of them all have a camera of some kind.The monkey in the tree is screaming and tearing at the plastic allowing some rice to now shower down upon us. So here comes another 40 or 50 monkeys that have no problem fighting me and each other over the food.Along with the monkeys Tuff Guy and GF come charging in too.And guess who shows up from the other direction ? That's right, Leroy ..;-)

MS2 is trying to protect me from the monkeys.

Girl Friend is trying to attack MS2 out of jealousy.

Tuff Guy is trying to attack Leroy out of hatred.

Leroy is trying to attack the monkeys just for sport.

The monkeys and myself are in the middle of this !

" So what to do now" you ask ? Easy Deal !

Closest monkey to me caught a foot under his chin sending him backwards.

Went down on one knee pulling MS2 in close while scooping up a hand full of gravel which was sent out repeatedly in all directions. Called the good ol "spray an pray" technique. Right at that moment I see one bag drop from up in the tree, one long reach and Leroys food was now in my possession. Sent another volley of gravel straight up at the monkey which forced him to jump to the ground running for his life with torn food bag in his hand, 40 or 50 monkeys an two dogs right behind him. After all that he dropped the bag an ran up another tree leaving the other monkeys to fight over what was left with Tuff Guy and GF !

At this point things start getting a little strange ........

With Leroys food bag in hand and MS2 tucked in close to my leg I glance back at the tourists....The 40 or 50 had now doubled in number and seems as if they all had cameras in their hands, pointing at me ! "So what t do now " you ask ?..

Easy Deal.. I removed my hat an took a bow, waved to the crowd then went an fed Leroy ..;-)

Mr Leroy consumed his breakfast in breakneck speed an then came over to join MS2 and myself. If you remember back in this jungle dog saga, well over a year ago Leroy got himself into some big trouble. When MS2 was no bigger than LBB he had bit her on the head.For that MS1 and her BF kicked his ass badly plus he was banished from the Palace for life !

Well Leroy being a silly boy came up to MS2 all apologetic like as if saying "I'm Sorry" . MS2 gave him a little lick on his nose, they played a little bit an all was forgiven.

At this point MS2 and I headed to her Palace to check on LBB, she was just fine.

.

One thing I want to mention, MS2 has never been over to this area before in her life.

Maybe she'll return to play with Leroy and maybe not, that's totally up to her. Maybe

she came over here just to save my narrow ass from the aggressive monkeys ?

Either way today MS2 was a Hero in my eyes ....;-)

If you have read this story to the end I thank you.

If you leave a comment I thank you again............

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs

Please,

No Awards, Invites, Large Logos or Copy an Pastes.

.

.

Done