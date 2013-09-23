,, Letter From Leroy ,,
.
Abused Abandoned Street Dogs.
.
To,
Dear Mr Santa...
Thanks for all the extra grub an stuff I got from all my internet friends.
Please send them a nice gift from Leroy, aka Mr Stupid Dog and tell
them thanks 4 dah new name 2 cuz I like it now.
From,
You friend Leroy in Thailand and all my monkey buddies 2 ..........;-)
Thank You.
Jon&Crew.
Please help with your donations here.
www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.
Please,
No Awards, Invites, Large Logos or Copy an Pastes.
.
.
.
