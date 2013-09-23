 new icn messageflickr-free-ic3d pan white
,, Letter From Leroy ,, | by Jon in Thailand
Jon

,, Letter From Leroy ,,

.

Abused Abandoned Street Dogs.

Nikon D300 DX Camera.

Nikkor 70-300 VR Lens.

 

.

To,

Dear Mr Santa...

 

Thanks for all the extra grub an stuff I got from all my internet friends.

Please send them a nice gift from Leroy, aka Mr Stupid Dog and tell

them thanks 4 dah new name 2 cuz I like it now.

 

From,

You friend Leroy in Thailand and all my monkey buddies 2 ..........;-)

 

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

 

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.

 

Please,

No Awards, Invites, Large Logos or Copy an Pastes.

 

.

 

.

.

September 23, 2013
