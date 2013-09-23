,, Letter From Leroy ,,

To,

Dear Mr Santa...

Thanks for all the extra grub an stuff I got from all my internet friends.

Please send them a nice gift from Leroy, aka Mr Stupid Dog and tell

them thanks 4 dah new name 2 cuz I like it now.

From,

You friend Leroy in Thailand and all my monkey buddies 2 ..........;-)

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.

Please,

