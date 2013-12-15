,, Waiting..;-( ,,

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Nikon D300 DX Camera.

Nikkor 17-55 2.8 lens.

Back Story .................

This is a mini series containing 5 photos taken this morning.

Little Baby Betty has a very bad infection on her hind left leg.

In my opinion it was the result of a monkey bite that got way out

of control. She was having great difficulty putting any weight on

it and try as I might the infection was winning. That meant death

was waiting around the corner.That my friend is unacceptable !

Yesterday the proper transportation was prepared to do the transport.

Early, like real early this morning no#1 wife and I took

off on our mission to rescue Little Baby Betty and get her to the Vet.

I told no# 1 this is not going to be just some simple event cuz MS2

isn't going to be happy at all about this plan of ours.

We're going to do a kidnapping so follow my rules and Do Not Deviate

unless I call out a new plan while we're in motion !

We arrived, had to hunt down the baby up on floor 2, got her down

to floor 1 and started the feeding process. MS2 gobbled her morning

rations while helping the baby do the same. All is going as planned so far.

The minute MS2 wandered out the gate to do her private business in the

jungle I gave the signal to no# 1. Little Baby Betty was gently wrapped in a

soft blanket and all three of us jumped into the waiting vehicle and

were gone in less than 60 seconds, more like 30 or 33 seconds.

Slightly over a half an hour later we pulled to the curb right in front of the

Vets office. Noticed I used the term "Curb" ? Well it's a small office open

to the street on two sides with his home in the back. It is also in the middle

of the morning market where we do our very early morning shopping.

Please remember this is a third world country and this is how it works here.

Plus Mr Vet and his family are quality people, we've known them for years.

Alright then, Baby Betty was taken care of quickly as Mr Vet could see she

was in trouble and suffering from a lot of unneeded pain.

Her leg was drained and cleansed, her little bottom was poked with two different shot needles.

She cried a little bit but overall was pretty good girl.

Once finished at the Vets we took off straight back to her home in the jungle knowing MS2 was in panic mode.

Pulled right up to the old rusty gate, bailed out as fast as possible and returned Little Baby Betty to her mom.

As you all know MS2 won't let anyone touch her but me and she was right next to my leg in a heart beat.

The last photo shows MS2, LBB and my hand, everyone's happy ..;-)

No# 1 found out some more info from one of the monks about the other puppies.

He told her the last 2 or 3 puppies all live with the Nuns. Interesting as I haven't been over by their homes for a long time.

So when we left we drove by real slow and sure enough two were spotted playing with some older dogs

that the Nuns had rescued a few years ago. If MS2 wants to see her other puppies it's only a couple

hundred meters from her palace. And it's all part of the temple grounds, small world.

Time to end this post, but first I want to thank everyone for your ongoing support, always appreciated.

Thanks once again, Jon and crew somewhere in Thailand ..;-)

