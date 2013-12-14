 new icn messageflickr-free-ic3d pan white
,, MS2 & LBB ,, | by Jon in Thailand
Jon By: Jon

,, MS2 & LBB ,,

.

Abandoned abused Street Dogs.

Nikon D300 DX Camera.

Nikkor 17-55 2.8 Lens.

.

 

.

Back Story......

 

Mama-san 2 [Mama] with Little Baby Betty, The Ding Bat.

Life goes full circle as LBB is the last remaining puppy.

Just like when it was MS1 and Baby-san living under this

huge decaying building. LBB was born under the same

building and now lives on the first and second floors.

.

LBB is full of life yet a bit cautious at first.Once she knows

all is OK she will steal your heart and consume your soul..;-)

 

.

