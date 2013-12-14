,, MS2 & LBB ,,
.
Abandoned abused Street Dogs.
Nikon D300 DX Camera.
Nikkor 17-55 2.8 Lens.
.
.
Back Story......
Mama-san 2 [Mama] with Little Baby Betty, The Ding Bat.
Life goes full circle as LBB is the last remaining puppy.
Just like when it was MS1 and Baby-san living under this
huge decaying building. LBB was born under the same
building and now lives on the first and second floors.
.
LBB is full of life yet a bit cautious at first.Once she knows
all is OK she will steal your heart and consume your soul..;-)
Please help with your donations here.
www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.
Please,
.
