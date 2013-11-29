,, Nov 29 ,,

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Nikon D300 DX camera.

Nikkor 17-55 2.8 Lens.

Back Story......................

This morning number 1# wife informed me that she was going to the jungle temple too. This is way cool as this will be a chance to find out what is going on with the monks that live in the Palace with MS2................

They told her a very heart warming story about Mama-san 2 and the puppies.

19 days ago there was a problem when one of the puppies went MIA, remember ?

According to the monks a family that lives in a small house about 300 meters out the back entrance to the temple came by and took all the puppies. They meant no harm to the puppies an only thought they could help them.There are very few homes near the temple and I've seen a handful of kids living in this house. They are day laborers and have very few possessions, in general are just kind country people.

Long story short, Mama-san 2 was beside herself and waited till night time. Under the cover of darkness she slid in and one by one took each puppy back to the Palace and stashed them in a new hiding place.

Well , the family was worried and came back and took them once again.

And once again MS2 waited till dark and one by one she took them back to another new hiding place. My guess is the big male puppy still lives with them and that's OK.

Monks went on to say MS2 waits by the entry gate to her Palace until Mr Jon shows up, she is very aloof to anyone except him. Spends most of her time watching over the puppies..MS2 won't even let 1# wife get near her. But, the puppies are all over her as you can see in the recent photo ....;-)

ps: That's Rocky eating out of no# 1's hand.

Thanks for stopping by and leaving you support .

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.

Please,

No Awards, Invites, Large Logos or Copy an Pastes.

