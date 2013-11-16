,, Rescued ,,

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Nikon D300 DX Camera.

Nikkor 70-300 VR Lens.

Back Story ......................

Some of you may remember the story behind this little puppy.

He had been dumped along the road in the dense and dangerous jungle to fend for himself.

Very sick and fighting to survive my wife and I brought him home and immediately started treating him.

That was back in the second week of October. He is now on the mend but we are still trying to get some meat on him.

He likes to eat but try as we might we're having difficulty getting his weight up to normal. Now on a weekly Vet checkup an daily medication there seems to be improvement over all but the weight remains elusive. 4 or 5 times a day he gets fresh pork, chicken,

milk, broth, rice and kibble. .

Mr WeeNee and The Worm play with him all the time or until he runs out of energy.

So, Little Baby Black Stone now has a new name ..... "Boney Boy" ..... He likes it ..;-)

