,, Nov 15th ,,

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.
Nikon D300 DX Camera.
Nikkor 70-300 VR Lens.
MS2 had moved her puppies out of the brush and up onto the first floor at the other end of the large decaying building..
Easy to find them this morning as MS2 met me at the main gate as usual and walked me over to their new hiding place.
After feeding MS2 I put the feed bag down on the floor where the puppies took over eating the rice that had been soaked in chicken broth.
Soon after I wandered over to feed the rest of the crew. Stupid Dog, oooops I mean Leroy was jumping around full of excitement as I approached him. And what did I see ? One side of his body covered in yellow paint !
Leroy, AKA Stupid Dog, had found an old bucket of paint and somehow decided he wanted to be a paintbrush...;-)
Jon&Crew.
Please help with your donations here.
www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.
Jon in Thailand 47 months ago | reply
bippy521
"Leroy" is such an idiot sometimes !
True, "Ya Gotta Love the Guy" .....;-)
dwight g 47 months ago | reply
Excellent story and photo Jon.
sajin4me 47 months ago | reply
Love this, Jon!!!
Beautiful capture of motherhood!!
Jon in Thailand 47 months ago | reply
Dwight sajin4me
She is a real good mom, very attentive to her puppies ..;-)
jonron239 47 months ago | reply
chow down - and up
Jon in Thailand 47 months ago | reply
John Phillips
Poor girl, sometimes when she's walking slow it looks
like a bunch of fat naucrates ductor mauling her.....;-)
CJ Pictures 47 months ago | reply
-------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------
I really like this shot. Seen in:
Artistic and creative dog shots!
Jon in Thailand 47 months ago | reply
John and Clare Suhanich Thank You ...;-)
noveskechainsaw 40 months ago | reply
Babies!!!!!
Jon in Thailand 40 months ago | reply
B b ....;-)
jonron239 40 months ago | reply
is that flying Betty in the foreground?
Jon in Thailand 40 months ago | reply
John Phillips
Ha Ha, Actually Betty is hiding under a wood pile screaming her lungs out.
Not only was she the runt of the litter she was the most scared of everything too ......... ;-)
Riverstone Images 12 months ago | reply
Please tell me this dog will be spayed soon or has been spayed by now!
Jon in Thailand 12 months ago | reply
Riverstone Images
Well Robin Buckley,
I suggest you do a little research and
read the last 4 years of back stories
all about these abandoned dogs !
bunchadogs & susan 12 months ago | reply
back in time.
they are all so beautiful.
Jon in Thailand 12 months ago | reply
susan
Yes, and that's Rocky on the front faucet .. ;-)~
BC'S4ME 12 months ago | reply
The "joys of motherhood", (poor mama)!
Jon in Thailand 12 months ago | reply
BC'S4ME
And she did her job well too ...;-)
BC'S4ME 12 months ago | reply
Jon, its amazing how well most dogs take to motherhood, (& with 5-10 pups, it's no easy feat)! Lucy, my "canoe rider", got really hyper, & I'd have to give her a "time out" between nursings, with a two hour swim break at my moms pool, every afternoon, then she'd be fine. Some people actually think my dogs are "spoiled"! Can you believe that?
BC'S4ME 12 months ago | reply
*(I really miss "puppy breath")!