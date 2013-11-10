,, Nov 10th ,,

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Nikon D300 DX Camera.

Nikkor 70-300 VR lens.

Back Story.......................

Trip out to the jungle temple was an easy ride today, sunny and warm.

MS2 was happy to see me upon my arrival, licking my toes and making happy dog noise.

Walked right up to where the puppies are stashed behind the big pile of lumber and broken furniture..... Puppies are gone ! ......

Laid out MS2's breakfast and started asking her "where did you move the babies to ?"

It was easy to see someone had moved the boards around where the puppies had been living. Did some further investigation and it was very obvious that someone did a lot of work in order to get way back in there. Hhhmmmm, Not happy with this but I am also only an observer.

MS2 finished her breakfast leaving a lot of rice in the bottom of the food bag so I picked it up and went searching for the puppies.

An hour later still no success, searched everywhere leaving under the building for the very last !.....

Found a monk that stays in the building and with my broken Thai/English and hand gestures he understood what it was I was trying to say.Plus everyone in the area knows exactly what it is I do here, right ?

Followed him down the stairs and about 30 miters along a hand rail. He stopped and pointed at the corner of the court yard in the bushes. Looked down and by chance saw a white/brown movement. He smiled, I smiled and then scurried down the rest of the stairs and out into the court yard. Bingo, found them with Mama-san 2 all curled up in a pile of fuzzy fur...Took a count and there was only 5 puppies !

My guess is who ever moved the boards took the real dark male. he was the biggest of the liter with very beautiful fur and bright eyes. This is also my guess as to why MS2 moved her puppies again.

Thought about this for sometime. the way I see it is maybe who ever took the puppy will give him a better life and all will work out for the best..;-)

Opened up the food bag which still had a bunch of rice and small pieces of meat soaked in chicken broth. Didn't take long and 5 fuzzy little faces were buried in the bag chowing down.

Wish the person had waited longer before taking no#6 puppy but it is what it is and I wish them well.

Thank you all for stopping by and as always thank you for your ongoing support.........;-)

Jon and crew still somewhere in Thailand.

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.

Please,

