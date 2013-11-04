,, Nov 4th ,,

.

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Nikon D300 DX Camera.

Nikkor 70-300 VR Lens.

.

Back Story .......................................

.

Easy deal today. Sun's out, roads are dry.

Pulled in, gave a whistle and Mama-san 2 showed up with in seconds.

Both of us went up the first set of stairs onto the first floor and I could see a pile of fuzzy fur next to the new hiding spot. So whats this mean ? It means the baby puppies are coming out from under the big pile of junk that is their new home. Picked up each one and counted 4 boys and 2 girls. Girls are the dark brown ones. Fed Mama then she squeezed back under the pile with all 6 puppies screaming and yelling for milk.

At this point I bowed out and headed over to the other side in search of Leroy, Mr Tuff Guy and his GF.

Was a repeat of the other day, Tuff Guy and his GF were gobbling up hand outs from the tourist while Leroy was all by himself in the jungle.

No problem, once again Leroy scores big getting all the food. Sat with him so his meal was uninterrupted by monkeys and or Mr Tuff Guy. Monkeys were circling Leroy but I kept them at bay..;-)

.

Recent news on little Black Stone is not good but still we are trying our best. He was taken to the local Vet again last night with high fever and lung congestion. He's weak but really trying his best to be a survivor. Smart little guy and this morning seems to be slightly better. He's on antibiotics and some other stuff but still weak.

.

So there ya go, news from this part of the world. Ah forgot to mention one other thing. Big Big protests against the government is happening again in Bangkok and some other areas. No# 1 wife wont let me go play in the streets there.

Probably better I stay around home and feed the dogs, that's my job ....;-)

.

.

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs

.

Please,

No Awards, Invites, Large Logos or Copy an Pastes.

.

.

Done