Oct 31

.

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

.

Back Story...................

.

Upon arrival at the jungle temple Mama-san 2 showed up but was a little bit reserved.Drank all her milk but picked at her food.Figured she was really burned out maybe a bit sick.

When we came back down close to the entrance leading under the decaying building she went ballistic chasing a couple monkeys away. Hhmmmm, Didn't like this one bit thinking this could be the cause for her not feeling so good !

Got into my "tunnel rat mode" and headed into the dark abyss. Turned on the flashlight, stuck it in my mouth and started crawling on hands and knees with light beam leading the way. Could hear Mama outside barking at monkeys !

Grunting, moaning, swearing, and crawling got me to the far back corner where the puppies will be waiting.

As my head came up over a mound of dirt and broken cement the beam of light shown onto the spot where the puppies will be sleeping.......Instant Panic !...... No Puppies !....Now instant anger was starting to boil in my blood stream..

.

Turned off the flashlight, out of habit, and strained to hear any unwanted movement around me. Cupped both hands to my ears still listening for the slightest movement. or sound of any kind. Could feel my brain, body and instincts taking over as my left hand reached for the knife and my right hand quietly released the Think Tank Belt.Not sure how long I laid there not moving a single muscle, 4 maybe 5 minutes at most when I sensed movement close by. Stealth like movement very near, just when it seemed as if whatever was within a couple feet on came the flashlight with the knife right behind it ! .. Holy Moley !!! , it's Mama-san 2 !!!

Talk about being on edge ! So glad that wasn't a 45 in my hand !!!

She'll never know how close she came to meeting her maker sneaking up on me like that.... Mama inched her way past and continued down another direction maybe 25-30 feet of more low crawling to show me where the puppies are now stashed.

All 6 are safe and sound, fat and happy with eyes starting to open up.

Gut feeling says the monkeys started to cause problems so Mama did the next best thing by moving them all to even safer quarters.

Safer and harder for an old man to get to but as long as they're safe from intruders it's OK with me .....................;-)

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.

Please,

No Awards, Invites, Large Logos or Copy an Pastes.

Please,

